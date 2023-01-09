BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (BTT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (Symbol: BTT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.08, changing hands as high as $22.15 per share. BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BTT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.26 per share, with $25.6599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.10.
