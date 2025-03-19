BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BTT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (Symbol: BTT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.12, changing hands as low as $21.07 per share. BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.22 per share, with $21.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.11.

