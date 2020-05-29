BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BTT

In trading on Friday, shares of BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (Symbol: BTT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.63, changing hands as high as $23.75 per share. BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.62 per share, with $25.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.