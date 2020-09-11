BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that BLE the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.66, the dividend yield is 4.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLE was $15.66, representing a -2.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.12 and a 61.94% increase over the 52 week low of $9.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

