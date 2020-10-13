BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.2, the dividend yield is 4.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLE was $15.2, representing a -5.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.12 and a 57.19% increase over the 52 week low of $9.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.