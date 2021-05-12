BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.38, the dividend yield is 4.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLE was $15.38, representing a -5.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.29 and a 17.58% increase over the 52 week low of $13.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

