BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BLE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.45, the dividend yield is 4.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLE was $15.45, representing a -5.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.29 and a 59.77% increase over the 52 week low of $9.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.