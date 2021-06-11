BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.42, the dividend yield is 4.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLE was $15.42, representing a -5.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.29 and a 9.05% increase over the 52 week low of $14.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

