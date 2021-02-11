BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BLE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.04, the dividend yield is 4.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLE was $16.04, representing a -0.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.07 and a 65.87% increase over the 52 week low of $9.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLE Dividend History page.

