BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.34, the dividend yield is 4.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLE was $15.34, representing a -5.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.29 and a 5.36% increase over the 52 week low of $14.56.

BLE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ble Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

