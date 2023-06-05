BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.89%, the lowest has been 3.83%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLE is 0.46%, an increase of 69.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.23% to 14,090K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 2,345K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,504K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 749K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing an increase of 71.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 265.28% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 676K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 522K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 0.93% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s (BLE) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

