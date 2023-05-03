BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.91%, the lowest has been 3.83%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLE is 0.28%, an increase of 14.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 58.29% to 12,491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 2,000K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 95.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 1,949.16% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,455K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 72.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 280.56% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 578K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing an increase of 26.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 7.00% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund holds 504K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 51.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 100.94% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 485K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 24.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 27.35% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s (BLE) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.