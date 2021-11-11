BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BFK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that BFK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.02, the dividend yield is 4.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFK was $15.02, representing a -5.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.92 and a 4.96% increase over the 52 week low of $14.31.

BFK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bfk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.