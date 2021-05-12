BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BFK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BFK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.04, the dividend yield is 4.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFK was $15.04, representing a -3.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.62 and a 24.92% increase over the 52 week low of $12.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

