BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BFK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BFK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.6, the dividend yield is 4.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFK was $14.6, representing a -6.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.62 and a 57.84% increase over the 52 week low of $9.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

