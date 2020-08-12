BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BFK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BFK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.95, the dividend yield is 4.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFK was $14.95, representing a -1.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.17 and a 61.62% increase over the 52 week low of $9.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

