BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.69%, the lowest has been 3.60%, and the highest has been 6.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=161).

The current dividend yield is 1.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFK is 0.21%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.82% to 15,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 2,383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFK by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,396K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFK by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 817K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFK by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 731K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 69.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFK by 237.25% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 696K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFK by 3.81% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The BlackRock Municipal Income Trust, BFK, is a perpetual closed-end municipal bond fund. BFK commenced operations in July 2001 with the investment objective to provide current income exempt from regular Federal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality, or determined by the Adviser to be of equivalent credit quality at time of purchase. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are rated, at the time of investment, Ba/BB or B by Moody's, S&P or Fitch or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by BlackRock.

