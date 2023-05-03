BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.70%, the lowest has been 3.60%, and the highest has been 6.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=158).

The current dividend yield is 2.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFK is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.50% to 14,005K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 2,084K shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,367K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 35.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFK by 64.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 779K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing a decrease of 28.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 739K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing an increase of 19.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFK by 0.37% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 657K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing an increase of 27.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFK by 23.12% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The BlackRock Municipal Income Trust, BFK, is a perpetual closed-end municipal bond fund. BFK commenced operations in July 2001 with the investment objective to provide current income exempt from regular Federal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality, or determined by the Adviser to be of equivalent credit quality at time of purchase. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are rated, at the time of investment, Ba/BB or B by Moody's, S&P or Fitch or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by BlackRock.

