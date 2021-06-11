Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BYM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.72, the dividend yield is 4.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BYM was $15.72, representing a -6.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.79 and a 16.1% increase over the 52 week low of $13.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BYM Dividend History page.

