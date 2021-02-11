Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BYM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.49, the dividend yield is 4.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BYM was $15.49, representing a -0.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.56 and a 48.8% increase over the 52 week low of $10.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BYM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.