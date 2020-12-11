Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BYM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.85, the dividend yield is 4.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BYM was $14.85, representing a -1.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.02 and a 42.65% increase over the 52 week low of $10.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BYM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

