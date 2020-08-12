Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.048 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that BYM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.61, the dividend yield is 3.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BYM was $14.61, representing a -0.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.75 and a 40.35% increase over the 52 week low of $10.41.

