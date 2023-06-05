BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.42%, the lowest has been 3.83%, and the highest has been 6.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYM is 0.15%, an increase of 25.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 8,081K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 541K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYM by 67.90% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 491K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing a decrease of 14.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYM by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 444K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 42.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYM by 88.40% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 415K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYM by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYM by 14.05% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s (BYM) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust also invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

