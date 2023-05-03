BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.43%, the lowest has been 3.83%, and the highest has been 6.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYM is 0.11%, an increase of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.89% to 7,426K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 546K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares, representing an increase of 15.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYM by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 491K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing a decrease of 14.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYM by 87,428.13% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 415K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYM by 49.06% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing a decrease of 38.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYM by 42.96% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 255K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s (BYM) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust also invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

