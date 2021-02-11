BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that BBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.36, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBF was $14.36, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.37 and a 59.38% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBF Dividend History page.

