BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that BBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.12, the dividend yield is 4.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBF was $14.12, representing a -3.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.64 and a 25.4% increase over the 52 week low of $11.26.

