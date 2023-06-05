BlackRock Municipal Income Fund (MUI) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.21%, the lowest has been 3.40%, and the highest has been 6.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUI is 0.21%, an increase of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 33,159K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 9,795K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,914K shares, representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUI by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,073K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUI by 76.94% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUI by 21.85% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 779K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUI by 19.68% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 680K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income taxes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.