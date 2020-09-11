Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that BBK the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.33, the dividend yield is 4.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBK was $15.33, representing a -9.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.99 and a 49.42% increase over the 52 week low of $10.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

