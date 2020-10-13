Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.56% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.51, the dividend yield is 5.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBK was $15.51, representing a -8.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.99 and a 51.17% increase over the 52 week low of $10.26.

