Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.163 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 150.77% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16, the dividend yield is 12.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBK was $16, representing a -5.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.99 and a 55.95% increase over the 52 week low of $10.26.

