Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.16, the dividend yield is 4.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBK was $16.16, representing a -4.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.99 and a 57.5% increase over the 52 week low of $10.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

