BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) Declares $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.24%, the lowest has been 2.83%, and the highest has been 4.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 13.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTT is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.88% to 18,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,685K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares, representing a decrease of 16.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 1,402K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 1,248K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 96.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTT by 2,689.25% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,160K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 87.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTT by 742.92% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,059K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTT by 1.22% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust’s (BTT) (the 'Trust') investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25.00 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust actively manages the maturity of its bonds to seek to have a dollar weighted average effective maturity approximately equal to the Trust’s maturity date. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.