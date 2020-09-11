Dividends
BKK

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BKK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.02, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKK was $15.02, representing a -0.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.10 and a 11.26% increase over the 52 week low of $13.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKK

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular