Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.437 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.03, the dividend yield is 34.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKK was $15.03, representing a -0.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.08 and a 11.33% increase over the 52 week low of $13.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

