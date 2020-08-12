Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BKK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.05, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKK was $15.05, representing a -0.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.10 and a 11.48% increase over the 52 week low of $13.50.

