BlackRock Muniassets Fund (MUA) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Muniassets Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.98%, the lowest has been 3.51%, and the highest has been 22.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.60 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Muniassets Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUA is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.43% to 7,226K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 876K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 24.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUA by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 762K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUA by 21.71% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 652K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUA by 27.66% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 366K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUA by 16.22% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 366K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUA by 18.26% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Muniassets Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MuniAssets Fund, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income taxes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.