BlackRock Muniassets Fund (MUA) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Muniassets Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.94%, the lowest has been 3.51%, and the highest has been 22.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.57 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Muniassets Fund. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 10.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUA is 0.21%, an increase of 221.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.03% to 7,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 737K shares.

Guggenheim Capital holds 675K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing an increase of 21.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUA by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 664K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 45.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUA by 84.33% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 660K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing a decrease of 25.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUA by 99.92% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 87.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUA by 355.01% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Muniassets Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MuniAssets Fund, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income taxes.

