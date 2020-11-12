Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.33, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUI was $14.33, representing a -4.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.93 and a 37% increase over the 52 week low of $10.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

