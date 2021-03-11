Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MUI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.05, the dividend yield is 4.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUI was $15.05, representing a -1.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.26 and a 43.88% increase over the 52 week low of $10.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MUI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MUI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 4.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MUI at 4%.

