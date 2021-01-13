Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MUI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUI was $14.53, representing a -2.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.93 and a 38.91% increase over the 52 week low of $10.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

