Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MUI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.62, the dividend yield is 4.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUI was $14.62, representing a -2.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.93 and a 39.77% increase over the 52 week low of $10.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

