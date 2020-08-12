Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MUI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.65, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUI was $14.65, representing a -1.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.93 and a 40.06% increase over the 52 week low of $10.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MUI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MUI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an decrease of -2.71% over the last 100 days.

