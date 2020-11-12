BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.124 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that BIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.56, the dividend yield is 8.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIT was $16.56, representing a -4.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.29 and a 96.91% increase over the 52 week low of $8.41.

