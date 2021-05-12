BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.124 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that BIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.83, the dividend yield is 7.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIT was $18.83, representing a -0.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.85 and a 46.38% increase over the 52 week low of $12.86.

