BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.124 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that BIT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIT was $17.85, representing a -0.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.87 and a 112.25% increase over the 52 week low of $8.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

