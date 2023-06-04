BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.16%, the lowest has been 7.75%, and the highest has been 15.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 10.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIT is 0.09%, an increase of 47.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 6,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 446K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 28.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIT by 73.34% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 432K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIT by 22.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 428K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIT by 91.28% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 323K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIT by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Cyndeo Wealth Partners holds 249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing an increase of 49.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIT by 85.07% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust, BIT, is a taxable closed-end Trust. BIT commenced operations in February 2013 with the investment objective to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. In investing the Trusts assets, the Advisors expect to allocate capital across multiple sectors of the fixed income securities market by evaluating portfolio risk in light of the available investment opportunities and prevailing risks in the fixed income market, with the goal of delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

