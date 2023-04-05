Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.12%, the lowest has been 7.75%, and the highest has been 15.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIT is 0.06%, a decrease of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 6,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 81K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 52.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIT by 93.51% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Alliance holds 0K shares.

Private Advisor Group holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 13.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIT by 99.61% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 38.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIT by 45.11% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 197K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIT by 15.31% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust, BIT, is a taxable closed-end Trust. BIT commenced operations in February 2013 with the investment objective to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. In investing the Trusts assets, the Advisors expect to allocate capital across multiple sectors of the fixed income securities market by evaluating portfolio risk in light of the available investment opportunities and prevailing risks in the fixed income market, with the goal of delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

