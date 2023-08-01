News & Insights

BlackRock, MSCI face probe for allegedly facilitating China investments - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

August 01, 2023 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock BLK.N and index provider MSCI are being investigated by a congressional committee for allegedly facilitating China investments, Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing letters to the companies from the panel.

The House of Representatives' Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party told the companies that a review of some of their activities showed Americans had funded more than 60 Chinese companies that U.S. agencies have flagged on security or human rights grounds, the report said.

BlackRock, MSCI and the Committee did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside normal business hours.

U.S.-China relations are at a crucial juncture as two of the world's biggest economies clash over a range of hot-button issues such as Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, China curbed exports of some metals widely used in the semiconductor industry, in a move it said was aimed at protecting national security.

