BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BZM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.98% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.9, the dividend yield is 3.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BZM was $13.9, representing a -25.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.74 and a 22.68% increase over the 52 week low of $11.33.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BZM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

