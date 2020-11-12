BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BZM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.38, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BZM was $14.38, representing a -23.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.74 and a 26.93% increase over the 52 week low of $11.33.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BZM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.